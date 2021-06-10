https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/experts-tell-pbss-yamiche-alcindor-it-might-take-several-election-cycles-to-heal-the-deep-scars-trump-left-on-our-traumatized-european-allies/

It was just this Monday when PBS News’s Yamiche Alcindor asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about President Biden’s upcoming trip to Europe. “Can you talk a bit about how President Biden plans to convince our European allies that former President Trump was an anomaly?” she asked, adding, “Is there concern that those scars are gonna be deeper than his ability to address them?”

Now it’s Thursday, and Alcindor is appearing as a guest on Nicolle Wallace’s show on MSNBC, and she’s still going on about those deep scars left by Trump on our “traumatized” European allies. Experts tell her that it “might take several election cycles” before Europeans feel safe with America again.

Is it just us, or didn’t Biden just throw Ukraine and several other Eastern European allies under the bus by giving the OK to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

PBS’s @Yamiche: “I have been told by experts” that it “might take several election cycles” before Europeans like America as much as they did before Trump pic.twitter.com/UjwguU8PLH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

More nameless experts. Of course. — Red_Beards_Matter (@notawhit3mal3) June 10, 2021

What “experts” are you referencing? — Sal Cangelosi (@Salmouse10) June 10, 2021

I can’t imagine the so called experts she chats with — Jsfitchpatrick (@jsfitchpatrick) June 10, 2021

Voices in your head and your little leftist DC bubble buddies don’t count as “experts” — Moe Fine (@fine_moe) June 10, 2021

Experts = I’m pulling all of this out of thin air. — M.H. (@m1h67) June 10, 2021

What experts? — Patrick Gambles (@GamblesPatrick) June 10, 2021

Well, Kamala hasn’t been to Europe yet. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) June 10, 2021

I do enjoy our media not remembering anything before 2016 unless it makes America or Republicans look bad — Sam Sawyer (@SamSawyer14) June 10, 2021

It’s a widely accepted belief that Europeans didn’t hate Americans before Donald Trump came along. https://t.co/g6MbcFUoCE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

God she’s so horrible. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

She is the worst — Birthgiving Father (@HHrvynia) June 10, 2021

“before Europeans like America” Europeans, of course, just famously looooovvvvve America — tjbreak (@tjbreak2) June 10, 2021

Europeans don’t like America, not a new thing — graham thorne🌻Zen Monarchist🌻 (@grahamjthorne) June 10, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 because they loved us before Trump — Jslab425 (@Jslab425) June 10, 2021

People love free rides and hate it when someone demands they cough up their fair share. Screw ’em. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 10, 2021

Europeans hating us means we’re doing something right. This makes me miss Trump even more. — best year ever (@ZachFOCO) June 10, 2021

Who cares what Europeans think. We immigrated from Europe like our founders–they fled Europe due to tyrants. — Sandra Williams Bozeman (@SandraW25273721) June 10, 2021

Oh no, how will we survive until then? — Homer “Incognito” Sampson (@jrgsstuff3) June 10, 2021

“People say” and “I’ve been told.” Solid reporting there @Yamiche. — Unity schmunity (@champ1776) June 10, 2021

She’s been told? How is this journalism? What a hack. — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 10, 2021

She’s a hack. Not a real journalist. — Will Adkins (@WillAdkins11) June 10, 2021

She should be worried how much Americans hate PBS. Zero tax dollars for PBS — Buckle up! (@nsewanswers) June 10, 2021

We have a feeling Alcindor might not be happy with the next election cycle.

Related:

‘Your tax dollars at work’: PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor wants to know how Joe Biden can heal the ‘scars’ left on Europe by Donald Trump https://t.co/tBuxgdksC4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

