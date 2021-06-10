https://www.theblaze.com/news/pregnant-woman-stabbed-emergency-c-section

A woman who was stabbed by a stranger while walking on a suburban Atlanta nature trail with her 3-year-old son Saturday was five months pregnant and needed an emergency C-section, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The paper said the woman, 34, and her baby are both stable and expected to survive, citing Brookhaven Lt. David Snively. The 3-year-old was not injured, the Journal-Constitution added.

The baby is expected to stay in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit “for several months, and the victim is expected to be in the hospital for several more days,” Snively added, the paper said.

Arrest made

Police on Thursday morning arrested suspect Christopher Jones, a homeless man familiar to police who has a history of mental illness, the paper said in a separate story.

Here’s an image of the suspect police posted to Facebook Monday, along with a description of the violent incident:

What happened?

The woman was walking with her 3-year-old son on the Peachtree Creek Greenway around 5:30 p.m when the suspect tried to talk to her, police said.

Image source: WAGA-TV video screenshot

But when she tried to walk away, the suspect stabbed her in the back several times with a pocket knife and then fled toward Corporate Boulevard, WAGA-TV reported.

“From everything we can tell, this is a completely unprovoked attack,” Snively told the Journal-Constitution, adding that the victim lives in Brookhaven. “I recognize that’s probably the scariest of the possible explanations… We’re very troubled by what led up to this because this is one of those cases where it appears the victim did everything right.”

Snively added to the paper that the incident “was not ugly” or profane until it escalated to violence. Police added that the suspect was wearing a white tank top, long, dark shorts, and a dark colored hat with the word “DOPE” written in multi-color letters.

Fundraising underway for medical expenses

A friend of the victim set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses, as the victim and her baby “have a long road ahead of them and a very prolonged hospital stay.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $71,000 of its $80,000 goal.

The fundraising page also says the victim is a teacher and that her baby is boy.

Here’s a video report that aired prior to the suspect’s arrest:

