https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c26130bbafd42ff586117f
We’ve been searching for new ways to bypass Big Tech and bring you great American-made products. Here’s a new one to try: Pistol Pete’s Jerky. For a limited time, buy one package and get one free by u…
A new report says the $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug approved this week would raise Medicare premiums broadly…
Louisville police officer Cory P. Evans was indicted by federal prosecutors Wednesday after striking a protester with a riot baton he was arresting in 2020….
National File exclusively reports that West Point is putting cadets in solitary confinement if they refuse the covid vaccine. Plus, what’s going on with Joe Biden’s brain? Then, Mindy Robinson joins t…
An analysis projects the recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom will cost $215 million, an amount that’s likely to grow as more candidates emerge….