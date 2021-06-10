https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/future-cnn-headline-republicans-pounce-after-guatemalas-president-blames-joe-biden-for-the-border-crisis-during-fox-news-interview/

During an interview with Fox News, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei blamed U.S. President Joe Biden and his policies for the ongoing border crisis:

Watch for yourself:

Here’s the summary of the interview via the Daily Mail:

And how soon until CNN and other news outlets go with the “Republicans pounce” framing? It’s coming:

Yep:

It was also so, so predictable:

So, not hurricanes?

Well, Dems will pretend it’s not the case:

Now we just need Biden and Co. to admit it and we might get something done:

***

