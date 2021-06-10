https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/557819-gaetz-under-investigative-cloud-questions-fbi-director

Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzHouse Judiciary releases McGahn testimony on Trump Newsmax says network turned Gaetz down for a job Beware the battle cry MORE (R-Fla.), who is currently the subject of an FBI probe, had a chance Thursday to question the man leading the agency responsible for investigating him.

Gaetz came face-to-face with FBI Director Christopher Wray as the latter appeared before lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.

The rare scene comes as Gaetz faces an investigation into possible sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A friend of Gaetz’s, Joel Greenberg, has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 17-year-old. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing.

Gaetz used the opportunity with Wray to ask about the FBI’s role in investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

“I’m not sure that there’s much I can say about any specific investigation,” Wray said.

In April, fellow committee member Rep. Ted Lieu Ted W. LieuCrenshaw trolled after asking for examples of ‘woke ideology’ in military Kinzinger slams Gaetz speech: ‘This is why we need a January 6 commission’ Asian American lawmakers say State’s ‘assignment restrictions’ discriminate MORE (D-Calif.) argued Gaetz should be removed from the committee because it has oversight over the FBI, calling it an “untenable conflict of interest.”

Republicans on the committee made similar calls amid news that Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellGOP lawmaker deletes tweet that appeared to mistakenly reveal email password The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris take US goals abroad Mo Brooks served with Swalwell lawsuit MORE (D-Calif.), another committee member, had been targeted by a suspected Chinese spy.

