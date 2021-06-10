https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-retracts-apology-obama-racist

Conservative media mogul Glenn Beck has retracted his apology for referring to former President Barack Obama as a “racist,” telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he was “exactly right” the whole time.

What’s a brief history here?

In 2009, Beck blasted the former president as having a “deep-seated hatred for white people or the white culture.”

“This guy,” the conservative firebrand said at the time, “is, I believe, a racist.”

In 2016, Beck expressed regret over the remarks in an interview with the New York Times, and said, “I know I wouldn’t believe me if I heard myself apologizing, so I’m telling you now: Don’t take my word for it. Watch my actions. I don’t care what you think about me. All I care about is saying, ‘Please, don’t make the mistake I made.'”

What’s he saying now?

On Wednesday night, Beck told Carlson that he was absolutely right back in 2009 when he made the remarks about Obama and said he never should have doubted himself.

He made the admission in response to the former president’s recent remarks in which he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he

believes right-wing media is “stoking the fear and resentment” of white people.

“I take my apology back,” Beck told Carlson. “I was exactly right, and I even stated it right. You are a racist if you believe in critical race theory. If you think that what Dr. Martin Luther King said, that he envisions a country that is seeing people for the content of their character and not their color, if you think that’s wrong, then yes — you are a racist.”

In an interview that aired Monday, Obama said, “There are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes. And do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them.”

He also joked that Republicans are more concerned with critical race theory than what he said are more pressing issues like climate change and the economy.

“What are we going to do about climate change, what are we going to do about — lo and behold, the biggest single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory,” Obama added. “Who knew that was the threat to our republic?”







What else?

Earlier on Wednesday, Beck blasted Obama as “Marxist.”

During his radio show, Beck said that Obama helped — and continues to help usher in — a radical, Marxist ideology.

“Mr. Obama, you lied,” he said. “You used the IRS to hunt down your enemy. You spied on the media. And your health care package, which was supposed to save every American $3,000 per year, has helped some, perhaps, while raising the cost of everyone’s health care in double and triple percentages. But the worst thing that you did, is you planted, you watered, and you protected the Marxist seeds, by crying race.”

