Based mom goes viral with truth on Critical Racism Racket
FLORIDA: The FL Board of Education bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in public schools.
Watch as Keisha, @Moms4Liberty Duval County, shares her thoughts about the dangers of critical race theory for her family and our country. @richardcorcoran @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/rA0TL8Kn4P
— Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) June 10, 2021
Local news report