Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Jewish Democrats’ statement regarding her equating the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban by accusing them of constantly harassing and trying to silence her with their raging Islamophobia.

In other words, she unapologetically doubled down.

And she can do that knowing that she’ll get away with it because her Democratic colleagues are too afraid to put their money where their mouths are. That’s also why fellow antisemitic Squad member Rashida Tlaib knows she can get away with stuff like this:

Welp. She certainly knows how to stay on-brand.

House Democrats are gluttons for punishment. There’s really no other way to interpret their willingness to subject themselves to being insulted by their far-Left members and tolerate for such inflammatory rhetoric. “Thank you, Squad! May we have another?”

Because the Democratic Party condones antisemitism. And Nancy Pelosi is fine with that.

But is it possible that the public won’t be so forgiving?

It sure would be nice to see the Democratic Party suffer for its tolerance of antisemitism and bigotry.

