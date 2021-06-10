https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/557793-gorsuch-thomas-join-liberal-justices-in-siding-with-criminal

The Supreme Court split along unusual lines Thursday to rule in favor of a criminal defendant in a case that saw two of the most conservative justices form a bare majority with the court’s three liberals.

The 5-4 court sided with a defendant who argued he should not be subject to the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA), a 1984 law that imposes a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence on certain repeat offenders who are caught illegally possessing a gun.

Justice Elena KaganElena KaganThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats’ agenda in limbo as Senate returns Supreme Court rules against permanent residency for some immigrants The last days of Roe v. Wade? MORE, one of the court’s more liberal members, wrote the majority opinion, which ruled that defendant Charles Borden Jr.’s prior convictions did not rise to a level that required enhanced sentencing.

The ACCA applies only to career criminals with three or more prior convictions for violent felonies. But because one of Borden’s prior convictions was for aggravated assault that he committed recklessly, rather than with a greater degree of purpose in mind, his rap sheet did not require mandatory heightened sentencing, the court ruled.

“The question here is whether a criminal offense can count as a ‘violent felony’ if it requires only a mens rea of recklessness — a less culpable mental state than purpose or knowledge,” Kagan wrote. “We hold that a reckless offense cannot so qualify.”

Joining Kagan were fellow liberal justices Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSenate confirms Biden’s first judicial nominee Overnight Defense: Supreme Court declines to hear suit challenging male-only draft | Drone refuels Navy fighter jet for the first time | NATO chief meets with Austin, Biden Court declines suit alleging male-only military draft discriminatory MORE and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorOvernight Defense: Supreme Court declines to hear suit challenging male-only draft | Drone refuels Navy fighter jet for the first time | NATO chief meets with Austin, Biden Court declines suit alleging male-only military draft discriminatory The last days of Roe v. Wade? MORE, as well as conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSupreme Court justice denies Colorado churches’ challenge to lockdown authority Democrats: Roe v. Wade blow would fuel expanding Supreme Court Supreme Court sides with oil companies in Baltimore case MORE. Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court narrows cybercrime law Overnight Energy: Biden doubling FEMA funds for extreme weather preparations | Supreme Court backs Guam’s bid to get payments from US for hazardous dumping| Interior Department says it has returned to Obama-era enforcement of offshore drilling waiver rule Supreme Court backs Guam’s bid to get payments from US for hazardous dumping MORE, the court’s staunchest conservative, also joined the majority’s judgment but wrote separately to express his reluctance with the outcome.

In dissent was Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughAlyssa Milano says she could ‘potentially run’ for House in 2024 Overnight Defense: Supreme Court declines to hear suit challenging male-only draft | Drone refuels Navy fighter jet for the first time | NATO chief meets with Austin, Biden Court declines suit alleging male-only military draft discriminatory MORE, joined by fellow conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court narrows cybercrime law Overnight Health Care: WHO renaming COVID-19 variants | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1M NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch Supreme Court denies Johnson & Johnson bid to void billion talc verdict MORE and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSchumer faces cracks in Democratic unity Courts drowning in backlog pose lingering immigration challenge The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Citizens’ Climate Lobby – Biden floats infrastructure, tax concessions to GOP MORE.

“Today’s decision overrides Congress’s policy judgment about the risk posed by serial violent felons who unlawfully possess firearms,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And today’s decision will have significant real-world consequences.”

The case arose after prosecutors sought to apply the ACCA’s sentencing guidelines to Borden after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun.

A lower federal court and Cincinnati-based appeals court rejected Borden’s argument for leniency, which prompted his ultimately successful appeal to the Supreme Court.

