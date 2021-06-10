http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YgrYM-fg6EA/
HARRISON Ford has still got it as Indiana Jones aged 78 — as he begins filming the fifth blockbuster in the series.
He wore the familiar fedora and leather jacket on set in Grosmont, North Yorks.
The actor, who first played Jones in 1981, will star with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge, 35.
Swastikas on set have been covered to avoid offence.
A source said: “They’re desperate not to cause offence, so filming will mainly take place at night, under the cover of darkness.
“All effort is being taken to be as sensitive as possible.”
