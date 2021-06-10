http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/YgrYM-fg6EA/

HARRISON Ford has still got it as Indiana Jones aged 78 — as he begins filming the fifth blockbuster in the series.

He wore the familiar fedora and leather jacket on set in Grosmont, North Yorks.

5 Harrison Ford got back into his Indiana Jones character aged 78

5 The American actor was spotted wearing the familiar fedora and leather jacket Credit: Getty

The actor, who first played Jones in 1981, will star with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge, 35.

Swastikas on set have been covered to avoid offence.

A source said: “They’re desperate not to cause offence, so filming will mainly take place at night, under the cover of darkness.

“All effort is being taken to be as sensitive as possible.”

5 Harrison has started filming the fifth blockbuster in Grosmont, North Yorks Credit: Kobal Collection – Shutterstock

5 Swastikas have been covered to avoid offence – a source said ‘All effort is being taken to be as sensitive as possible’ Credit: Alamy

5 Harrison will star with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge, 35 Credit: Getty

Exclusive MAMA DRAMA Mama June’s daughter Anna says they have ‘no relationship’ despite reunion Exclusive TAXING! Sister Wives’ Kody owes $1K taxes on home with Robyn amid financial troubles kris’ tears Kris breaks down as Kim reveals she’s ‘not happy’ with Kanye on KUWTK Finale not reality? Teen Mom Briana DeJesus claims Ashley Jones’ house on show is ‘FAKE’ Exclusive WHERE DID FRANK GO? American Pickers’ Frank sells $358K Iowa home after leaving show KUWTK KONFESSIONS KUWTK show secrets – From fake mansions to Kris and Kim’s rules for crew

Oscars 2021: Harrison Ford shares ‘edit notes’ from Bladerunner before presenting category

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

