Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) hammered National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci for what he deemed to be a “dishonest” approach to responding to queries about the Wuhan lab’s connection to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, I think because we’ve seen the media line, which Dr. Fauci has, unfortunately, promoted over and over, which is the idea that the Wuhan lab was involved in COVID-19 in a way was false, that’s what they’ve said over and over,” he said. “You’re a conspiracy theorist, they said. Dr. Fauci has said, you know, this was a naturally originating virus. We shouldn’t ask questions. It turns out, Tucker, there are a lot of really legitimate questions, and I mean, a lot of really legitimate questions about the involvement, the potential involvement of a lab. We need to get to the bottom of it.”

“Dr. Fauci, by the way, knew very well,” Hawley added. “His emails tell us he knew in January of 2020 that there was a possible lab connection there. Of course, he also knew about his connection to gain-of-function research at that same lab, and yet he was dishonest about it and continues to be dishonest about it. That’s a big problem.”

