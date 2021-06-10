https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/i-will-keep-you-posted-harris-still-gives-no-sign-when-shell-visit-southern?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Kamala Harris this week still gave no sign as to when she will be visiting the U.S. southern border, continuing to rebuff inquiries as to when she will make an appearance there during the immigration crisis of which she has been tasked to deal with by the Biden administration.

In a terse exchange on Thursday with Univision anchor Ilia Calderón, the vice president was asked when she would visit the southern U.S. border. “I’ve said I’m gonna go to the border,” Harris replied, adding later: “[I]f we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border, and that is the root causes.”

Harris said her recent trip to Guatemala was an attempt to address those “root causes.” The vice president has urged migrants to refrain from coming to the U.S. border, where an immigration crisis has gripped local communities and federal officials for several months.

Asked for the specific date of her allegedly impending border trip, Harris responded: “I will keep you posted.”

