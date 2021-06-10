https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/ilhan-omar-denounced-house-dem-leadership-comparing-america-hamas-taliban/

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) this week compared the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Ilham Omar said on Monday.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

House Democrat leadership called on Ilhan Omar to “clarify her remarks.” *eyeroll*

Omar’s clarification stated that her conversation with Antony Blinken was about “accountability for specific incidents” under investigation by the International Criminal Court: “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.” – Politico reported.

12 Democrats released a very watered down statement rebuking Ilhan Omar’s remarks.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” the 12 Democrats wrote. “False equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups.”

