Sometimes when you ask Vice President Kamala Harris if she’s going to visit the border, she laughs. Sometimes, as with NBC News’s Lester Holt, she comes back with a non sequitur, like, “… and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.”

Today, Univision anchor Ilia Calderon asked Harris when she was going to visit the border, and Harris did not take it well. “I’m not finished,” she interjected, followed by that uncomfortable laugh she always makes when she’s cornered.

Set a date to visit the border. Then when people ask when you’re going to the border, give them that date. Then go to the damn border.

