https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/im-not-finished-vice-president-kamala-harris-gets-cranky-when-univision-anchor-asks-when-shes-going-to-the-border/

Sometimes when you ask Vice President Kamala Harris if she’s going to visit the border, she laughs. Sometimes, as with NBC News’s Lester Holt, she comes back with a non sequitur, like, “… and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.”

Today, Univision anchor Ilia Calderon asked Harris when she was going to visit the border, and Harris did not take it well. “I’m not finished,” she interjected, followed by that uncomfortable laugh she always makes when she’s cornered.

In fairness, I did not have @VP Kamala Harris hitting @iliacalderon with “I’m speaking” on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/trCWiRxkft — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 10, 2021

Omg. What a train wreck.. — Tommy Sparkzz (@Tommysparkzz) June 10, 2021

The cringe this woman produces on a daily basis is truly impressive. — The_MOUTHPIECE SPS (@LloydTesterman2) June 10, 2021

Veep Harris feisty interview with Univision anchor. Remind me why she had to drop out before the Iowa caucuses? pic.twitter.com/jtgWM898jz — JadePA 🇺🇸 (@iamJadePA) June 10, 2021

This is painful to watch. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) June 10, 2021

She’s dense… but she makes up for it by being rude. — Good Ole Ricky (@ricky_ole) June 10, 2021

She interrupted herself to assert herself. Interesting. — Hialeah Gringo (@hialeahgringo) June 10, 2021

She is the worst. — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) June 10, 2021

This is her go to. You don’t see this from anyone else. — 🛥 on a tangent 🚤 (@jgaler) June 10, 2021

She’s really bad at this. — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) June 10, 2021

Haha she’s so bad at this it’s great — Brenden (@BrendenD77) June 10, 2021

She is vile. — Jenny O’h (@jennyohzzzz) June 10, 2021

They managed to find someone worse than Hillary. — Jacob Hinson (@jacobahinson) June 10, 2021

God, that fake cackle is skin crawling. — Rocky Brady (@RockyBrady5) June 10, 2021

Again with that stupid laugh. She’s just awful. Always unprepared. Why is she unprepared? — Handsome Jack, Esq. (@Handsom44525098) June 10, 2021

There’s her button…push it repeatedly. — Lee John (@leejonn74) June 10, 2021

Oh. That was awkward. Does anyone like Kamala Harris? — Val (@Valster57) June 10, 2021

She is truly awful — Eddie from Acworth (@eddiemattingly) June 10, 2021

She is stunningly horrible. — Call me Karen (@KatiaZatuliv007) June 10, 2021

She’s exactly why the left so desperately wants to federalize (permanently rig) elections. There’s no way America will elect her POTUS. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) June 10, 2021

She is falling apart I think. How long can the charade go on? — Chris Tamulevich (@Christo44422688) June 10, 2021

The fact that she hasn’t been to the border isn’t even the story anymore. Now it’s become her responding to journalists ASKING her about going to the border. There’s a VERY simple solution to all this…. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) June 10, 2021

Set a date to visit the border. Then when people ask when you’re going to the border, give them that date. Then go to the damn border.

Politicians are supposed to be quick witted, charismatic, & have the ability to talk while not answering the question. Kamala has none of those qualities, at all. How did she get elected to AG & Congress? She’s even more unlikable than Hillary (which is impressively hard to beat) — George Trulee (@byehaveefun) June 10, 2021

Related:

WATCH: Kamala Harris *still* has no good answer for why she’s yet to visit the U.S. border with Mexico https://t.co/iKTuiD6c4E — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

