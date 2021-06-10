https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/thrilled-meet-wife-joe-biden-creeps-boris-johnsons-young-wife-video/

Joe Biden and his handler Jill arrived in Cornwall on Thursday to participate in the G7 summit.

Biden looked feeble as he deplaned.

VIDEO:

Biden sat down with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all he could talk about Johnson’s 33-year-old wife.

“I’m thrilled to meet your wife,” Biden said. “We both married way above our station.”

Of course Joe Biden was the only one holding note cards.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson took a walk with their wives on the shore of Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit.

Biden was enamored with Boris Johnson’s 33-year-old wife, Carrie Johnson.

