https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/thrilled-meet-wife-joe-biden-creeps-boris-johnsons-young-wife-video/

Joe Biden and his handler Jill arrived in Cornwall on Thursday to participate in the G7 summit.

Biden looked feeble as he deplaned.

VIDEO:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive to Cornwall pic.twitter.com/vSNtX2bZGh — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2021

TRENDING: Medical Journal Labels “Whiteness” a “Malignant, Parasitic-like Condition” and there is “Not Yet a Permanent Cure”

Biden sat down with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all he could talk about Johnson’s 33-year-old wife.

“I’m thrilled to meet your wife,” Biden said. “We both married way above our station.”

Of course Joe Biden was the only one holding note cards.

VIDEO:

President Biden and British PM Boris Johnson met in-person for the first time today, looking to highlight their nations’ famed “special relationship.” Biden told the press the two had something in common. “We both married way above our station,” he joked. https://t.co/UMbVxLcfVt pic.twitter.com/gfwDeJ0Ei2 — POLITICO (@politico) June 10, 2021

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson took a walk with their wives on the shore of Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit.

Biden was enamored with Boris Johnson’s 33-year-old wife, Carrie Johnson.

It’s a love-in! Johnsons and Bidens put Brexit row behind them and walk together on Carbis Bay promenade https://t.co/n1VvIPj4I7 pic.twitter.com/xaRQIBkHHm — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 10, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

