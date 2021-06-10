https://hannity.com/media-room/inflation-nation-prices-rise-at-fastest-pace-in-28-years-numbers-not-seen-since-1993/

CARTER, PART II: Consumer Confidence Falls, Inflation Rises, Retail Sales Flat in April, Gas Prices Jump

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.21

A series of critical problems plagued the Biden campaign in recent days, reminding many Americans of the hardships during the late 1970s under President Jimmy Carter.

Significant issues include the threat of inflation, lower-than-expected job growth, tensions in the Middle East, and gas shortages following a cyberattack against a pivotal energy pipeline in the southeast.

Despite the pipeline re-opening late Wednesday night, thousands of stations throughout the southern United States remain without gasoline.

“U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly in early May as Americans grew increasingly concerned about rising prices,” reports Bloomberg.

“His team no doubt was prepared to unleash Biden to perform a little victory dance at the White House celebrating the stupendous number. But the show had to be hastily revamped when the actual tally came in nearly three-quarters-of-a-million jobs lower than expected; just 266,000 jobs created and unemployment unexpectedly rising to 6.1%,” reports Fox News.

“Today, there is more evidence our economy is moving in the right direction,” Biden said. “This is progress. This is a testament to our new strategy,” he said. “We’ve got work to do, to state the obvious, we have work to do.”

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed Tuesday that migrant encounters jumped yet again this past April: over 178,000 in all, nearly a tenfold increase from 2020 and still above levels seen in the 2019 surge at the Mexico border,” adds Fox.

Read the full report here.