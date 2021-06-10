https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/spreading-trump-won-banner-unfurled-miami-marlins-baseball-game/

It’s spreading…

New York — Boston — Miami–

Trump supporters unfurled a “Trump Won” banner Wednesday night at the Marlins game.

TRENDING: Medical Journal Labels “Whiteness” a “Malignant, Parasitic-like Condition” and there is “Not Yet a Permanent Cure”

Via the Palmieri Report— and NBC Miami— Multiple people were arrested for displaying the banner.

Multiple people were ejected from the Miami Marlins game Tuesday night after they hung signs supporting the Proud Boys and Donald Trump.

Multiple photos showed the massive signs reading “Trump Won – Take Back America” and “Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong – Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21” unfurled at the game as the Marlins played the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed at least five people were ejected from the stadium after the signs violated the ballpark’s rules on banner size and messaging.