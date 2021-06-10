https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jeffrey-toobin-back-on-cnn-after-masturbation-scandal-uncomfortable-tv/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Jeffrey Toobin has returned to CNN for the first time since being fired from the New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom call with his colleagues pic.twitter.com/6ZzBqFDeEo
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2021
Alisyn Camerota asks Toobin why he didn’t “have better judgment” after having covered the stories of Bill Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, Donald Trump, and Anthony Weiner and Toobin’s reply?
“Because I didn’t have better judgment. Because I’m a flawed human being who makes mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/OVJQGRXScA
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021
After a segment on the day’s news, Camerota wrapped by telling him: “Many of us have really missed having your legal analysis to guide us on our programs, so let me be the first to welcome you back.”
Toobin: “I hope to be a better person off camera as well as on camera.” (/END) pic.twitter.com/MGJEJyCs4j
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021