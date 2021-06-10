https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jeffrey-toobin-back-on-cnn-after-masturbation-scandal-uncomfortable-tv/

Jeffrey Toobin has returned to CNN for the first time since being fired from the New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom call with his colleagues pic.twitter.com/6ZzBqFDeEo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2021

Alisyn Camerota asks Toobin why he didn’t “have better judgment” after having covered the stories of Bill Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, Donald Trump, and Anthony Weiner and Toobin’s reply? “Because I didn’t have better judgment. Because I’m a flawed human being who makes mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/OVJQGRXScA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2021