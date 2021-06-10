https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/jill-biden-throws-shade-melania-trump-tacky-message-back-jacket-video/

Jill Biden threw shade at former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday during her trip to Cornwall.

Biden wore a jacket with a tacky message written on the back.

Everything Jill Biden does is tacky and low rent.

“Can you explain the message on the back of your jacket?” a reporter asked Jill.

“Oh, the love? I think that we’re bringing love from America,” Jill said.

VIDEO:

Q: “Can you explain the message on the back of your jacket?” .@FLOTUS Jill Biden: “Oh, the love? I think that we’re bringing love from America.” #G7Cornwall pic.twitter.com/o5yQC5oHXC — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2021

Jill Biden appeared to subtly troll Melania.

Recall, Melania Trump wore a jacket with a message written on the back: “I really don’t care, do you?”

Melania’s jacket was a message to the evil liars in the corporate media.

