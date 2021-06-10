http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/flIBqcFy_s0/

President Joe Biden gushed over the scenic views in the United Kingdom, claiming he was not ready to return to the United States.

“It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home,” Biden said to the press who were allowed access to the president’s activities.

The president commented on the Cornwall scenery after experiencing the views from a deck overlooking St. Ives Bay in England with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and their spouses.

First Lady Jill Biden notably wore a jacket with LO | VE printed on the back.

Jill Biden wearing a jacket with

LO | VE printed on the back pic.twitter.com/Njy7FvMiIO — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 10, 2021

President Biden and Johnson viewed the Atlantic Charter prior to a private meeting with Johnson in Cornwall where the G7 Summit will take place this weekend.

Both leaders put on their masks after moving indoors.

When he arrived, Biden ignored the offer a handshake to Johnson, choosing instead to greet his wife Carrie first.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson welcomes @POTUS Joe Biden to Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 Summit. #G7UK pic.twitter.com/knAPPmHAtF — G7 UK (@G7) June 10, 2021

Biden complimented Johnson’s wife during their bilateral visit, noting he and Johnson “married way above our station.”

“I’m not going to dissent from that one,” Johnson replied. “I’m not going to disagree with the president on that, or disagree on anything else is highly likely.”

Biden has previously expressed his passion for the scenic beauty of Europe, including his ancestral home of Ireland.

The president joked in a virtual meeting with the Irish Prime Minister in March he wished his ancestors had remained in Ireland.

“I joked at the time, after I left, I wondered why the hell we left in the first place; it’s beautiful,” he said.

