Both MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and CNN’s Jim Acosta smeared the Interior Department Inspector General over the new report saying that a “potential presidential visit to the park or St. John’s church influenced the Park Police’s decision-making or deployment” during the George Floyd protest in D.C. last year:

First up, here’s Scarborough who called the report “laughable on its face”:

Transcript excerpts here:

And not to be outdone, Acosta asked if the IG “was auditioning to become inspector general at Mar-a-Lago”:

You can’t make this up:

And Dems wonder why Republicans no longer trust the media:

