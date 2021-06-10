https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/joe-scarborough-and-jim-acosta-smear-interior-department-ig-over-lafayette-park-report/

Both MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and CNN’s Jim Acosta smeared the Interior Department Inspector General over the new report saying that a “potential presidential visit to the park or St. John’s church influenced the Park Police’s decision-making or deployment” during the George Floyd protest in D.C. last year:

Interior Dept. IG: “We did not find evidence that a potential presidential visit to the park or St. John’s church influenced the Park Police’s decision-making or deployment.” pic.twitter.com/qSRtGoWpXL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

First up, here’s Scarborough who called the report “laughable on its face”:

Morning Joe’s @JoeNBC mocks the IG report debunking the media’s widely circulated claim that U.S. Park Police removed Lafayette Sq. #BLM protesters for a Trump “photo op,” claims it didn’t debunk the story pic.twitter.com/uCr04Y5Jhz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

Transcript excerpts here:

Scarborough: “You talk about a lack of perspective in the panting and the over-reporting here from Trump apologists. It’s laughable on its face. You just need to read the report and read what the IG says and what the IG does not say.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

“There’s a reason they were cleared with the urgency that they were cleared w/ … They could have actually scheduled repairs on scaffolding at the same time, before knowing, of course, that Donald Trump, who was humiliated after news broke that he scrambled down to the bunker “ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

“If it makes you feel better seizing on to a report that doesn’t cover the entire event and completely ignoring what [Bill Barr] said, you go with that. But that’s awfully thin gruel, if that’s what you’re relying on, awfully thin gruel. Good luck with that.” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

And not to be outdone, Acosta asked if the IG “was auditioning to become inspector general at Mar-a-Lago”:

CNN’s @Acosta on the IG report debunking CNN’s “reporting” on Trump’s visit to Lafayette Square Park: “Raises more questions than it answers” “As I read the report you wondered if [the IG] was auditioning to become inspector general at Mar-a-Lago. This was almost a whitewash” pic.twitter.com/ABtjxskjz7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021

Attacking dedicated career civil servants is good again at CNN. https://t.co/KlJ7THNB0v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

And Dems wonder why Republicans no longer trust the media:

There’s a good reason Joe Scarborough is the anchor of the liberal-left’s favorite cable outlet. Shown a *mountain of conclusive, documentary proof* that the Park Police’s use of tear gas had nothing to do with Trump – was planned well before – he still insists it happened: https://t.co/hKzPszKLom — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 10, 2021

When an extensive, authoritative investigation undermines your talking point, stick with your talking point. https://t.co/dkFSOwfZw7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 10, 2021

always interesting how big name supposed journalists are willing to casually just sorta slander people so as to serve their preconceived partisan agenda https://t.co/O0XAqEfswo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 10, 2021

The liberal-left’s other favorite outlet, CNN, took the lead in spreading the original falsehood. So rather than just admit they got the story wrong — which they unquestionably did — CNN employees like @Acosta keep encouraging their viewers to believe:https://t.co/LYxNK84lGZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 10, 2021

