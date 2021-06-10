https://www.dailywire.com/news/john-rich-blasts-other-country-music-stars-for-their-silence-as-leftist-ideologies-aim-to-erase-what-they-care-about

On Thursday, country music star John Rich, an acknowledged political conservative, blasted country music stars who refrain from taking a stand against the erosion of conservative values pushed by the political Left. He tweeted, “There are many conservative country music singers that just won’t say anything to push back against the ideologies that aim to erase what they care about. Why? You know why. I hope soon we see them start to speak up. The country music industry is out of touch with the audience.”

There are many conservative country music singers that just won’t say anything to push back against the ideologies that aim to erase what they care about. Why? You know why. I hope soon we see them start to speak up. The country music industry is out of touch with the audience. — John Rich (@johnrich) June 10, 2021

After it was reported in late Maythat Facebook had lifted its ban on stories claiming that that COVID-19 was man-made or manufactured, Rich reacted, “When Conservatives said what this article says they were deplatformed as ‘conspiracy theorists.’ When the left says it now, it’s headline news. I’m betting this is only the beginning of the truth wave heading our way. Ultimately, truth prevails. #BringIt.”

When Conservatives said what this article says they were de-platformed as ‘conspiracy theorists.’ When the left says it now, it’s headline news. I’m betting this is only the beginning of the truth wave heading our way. Ultimately, truth prevails. #BringIthttps://t.co/3V0bUEByUy — John Rich (@johnrich) May 27, 2021

On May 21, Rich, whose grandfather was a World War II veteran, targeted the “woke” movement, writing, “If the Greatest Generation would’ve had the same attitude as today’s ‘leaders’ we’d all be speaking German or living under the flag of Japan. Patton/MacArthur weren’t fueled by soy and wokeness. It was fierce patriotism and the willingness to die for America that saved the world.”

If the Greatest Generation would’ve had the same attitude as today’s ‘leaders’ we’d all be speaking German or living under the flag of Japan. Patton/MacArthur weren’t fueled by soy and wokeness. It was fierce patriotism and the willingness to die for America that saved the world. — John Rich (@johnrich) May 21, 2021

Rich, the son of a Baptist preacher, hasn’t been shy about ministers, either, writing, “Ministers that refuse to preach the brutal truth in an effort to keep their congregations full and comfortable is for one reason: So folks keep dropping money in the plate. The truth is uncomfortable, and lukewarm preaching is an abomination.”

Ministers that refuse to preach the brutal truth in an effort to keep their congregations full and comfortable is for one reason: So folks keep dropping money in the plate. The truth is uncomfortable, and lukewarm preaching is an abomination. — John Rich (@johnrich) May 17, 2021

In mid-May he opined, “The left thinks that they have isolated 50% of the country, but in reality they have ALIENATED 50% of our citizens and created the scenario for free thinkers to create new platforms with the potential to siphon away half of their current customer base. Time to make some moves.”

The left thinks that they have isolated 50% of the country, but in reality they have ALIENATED 50% of our citizens and created the scenario for free thinkers to create new platforms with the potential to siphon away half of their current customer base. Time to make some moves. — John Rich (@johnrich) May 14, 2021

He added, ‘Libs have woven their sectors together while Conservatives are mostly independent operators who cut their own path. The libs have beat the pants off of us in that regard, and now have us pinned. I, with others are now building ‘new hills’ for ppl to run to. Exciting times ahead:)”

Libs have woven their sectors together while Conservatives are mostly independent operators who cut their own path. The libs have beat the pants off of us in that regard, and now have us pinned. I, with others are now building “new hills” for ppl to run to. Exciting times ahead:) — John Rich (@johnrich) May 14, 2021

The organization Folds Of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members, noted earlier this year of Rich and his Redneck Rivera Whiskey brand:

January 8th, country music artist and proud Folds of Honor supporter, John Rich, celebrated the one- year anniversary of Redneck Riviera Whiskey; a brand that supports our military families. Since its launch in February of 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey has donated more than $200,000 to Folds of Honor, providing 40 scholarships to America’s most deserving families. We are honored to partner with Mr. Rich and beyond blessed for his continued support.

To watch the poignant moment when Rich met a young woman whose father was killed in combat and later had her college education paid for by Rich’s donation, see here.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

