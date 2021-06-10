https://justthenews.com/government/congress/trump-doj-seized-data-house-democrats-leaks-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department under President Trump seized data from Democratic House members in 2017 and 2018 as part of an investigation into leaks of classified information tied to the Russia investigation.

The DOJ seized information from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence committee, top Democrat and chairman of the committee Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, as first reported by The New York Times, Thursday.

The DOJ subpoenaed Apple in 2017 and 2018 for cellphone data from the congressmen, including data from aides, former aides, and family members, one of whom was a minor. Apple was placed under a gag order, which expired this year, making it, so lawmakers didn’t know of the investigation until the DOJ informed the committee in May.

Swalwell confirmed Thursday he was notified his records were seized and that he was aware a minor was involved, saying, “I believe they were targeted punitively and not for any reason in law.”

Schiff, a regular critic of the former president and now the panel’s chair, confirmed Thursday that the DOJ had informed the committee in May of the investigation and that it was closed.

“I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president,” Schiff said Thursday regarding the seizures of data, according to the Associated Press.

