https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c34230bbafd42ff586192b
Images released by China’s space agency have captured Mars’ red, flat and rock-covered surface in detail, along with the rover and landing platform that touched down on the Martian surface last month….
Our Lady of Victory Catholic School is closing, but the nuns vowed to stay in the neighborhood south of downtown Fort Worth….
The Vatican took steps Friday to better regulate lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatic…
Twice-vaccinated senior citizens will be allowed to move more freely and socialize with “fellow senior citizens,” the country’s authorities have said. It is hoped the move will encourage the elderly t…