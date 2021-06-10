https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/06/10/lawsuit-claims-epstein-kept-files-on-women-to-prevent-them-from-cooperating-with-authorities-n395971

A woman who claims she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein during his “work release” from prison claims a firm linked with Epstein kept files on women in case any of them decided to cooperate with authorities:

Priscilla Doe, a New York ballet dancer who says Epstein abused her from 2006 to 2012, spells out more disturbing accusations against the wealthy sex-offender and a mysterious corporate entity known as HBRK Associates Inc. The firm was once registered to Richard Kahn, Epstein’s longtime accountant and co-executor of his roughly $210-million estate. According to an amended complaint filed last week, Epstein coerced the ballerina into giving his powerful friends massages and “at least one of these friends informed [her] that he had Epstein’s permission to do what he wanted to her.”… Doe’s complaint claims fellow HBRK employees helped to facilitate Epstein’s crimes; they allegedly warned the women “by email or other communication, how powerful and wealthy Jeffrey Epstein was,” and “maintained damaging files on many of the young female victims” to prevent them from cooperating with police or in civil lawsuits against Epstein and his trafficking organization. “Employees of HBRK knew or should have known that Jeffrey Epstein was a serial sexual abuser of young girls,” the complaint adds. “Those individuals played necessary roles in facilitating Epstein’s sexual abuse to the point that much of it would have been impossible but for the services provided by Defendant HBRK.”

The woman known as Doe says she was 22 when she got dragged into Epstein’s orbit by another dancer who’d already been to his house to provide him with massages. Doe made news in 2019 when she filed a suit claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell has specifically taught her how to please Epstein during a visit to his private island.

The British socialite allegedly gave the victim, Priscilla Doe, a “step-by-step” tutorial during a meeting at the convicted pedophile’s island, Little St. James, in 2006, according to Priscilla’s lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Maxwell, Epstein’s gal pal and alleged madam, used her own hands “to demonstrate how to pleasure Jeffrey Epstein manually so that plaintiff would know exactly how to make Jeffrey Epstein happy,” the complaint said. Maxwell provided other graphic advice on “stimulation” and “pressure” — and eventually made sure that Priscilla and other young women were “constantly on call to sexually service” Epstein, according to the filing.

Epstein’s estate is denying the new claims made by Doe. They told the Daily Beast, “The new allegations against Mr. Kahn and HBRK are completely inaccurate. Neither Mr. Kahn nor anyone else at HBRK forced, coerced or threatened anyone in any fashion, at any time.” I guess we’ll have to see if they agree to some sort of settlement or if this will play out in a courtroom.

Speaking of courtrooms, Ghislaine Maxwell is still in jail awaiting trial. She was denied bail for the 5th time last week. Her attorneys claim she is being woken up every 15 minutes all night because guards are afraid she’ll harm herself and escape justice the way Epstein did. Her trial was originally scheduled for July but last month a judge pushed it back to November to allow her more time to prepare a defense.

