Democratic mayoral candidate and frontrunner Eric Adams acknowledges that he must cross a bridge to get to City Hall from his primary residence. But he insists that bridge is the Brooklyn Bridge, not the George Washington.

Facing questions about where he truly lives, Adams invited reporters into his townhouse in Bedford Stuyvesant. He acknowledges also owning a co-op in Fort Lee, N.J., with his partner, Tracey, but says that is not his primary home.

Adams will not attend Thursday night’s debate, the last before early voting starts on Saturday. Four of his opponents — Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, Scott Stringer and Kathryn Garcia — will be. All say they are skeptical about Adams’ claims.

