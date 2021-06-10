https://noqreport.com/2021/06/10/lunacy-alert-elizabeth-warren-says-bitcoin-is-to-blame-for-climate-change-gets-shredded-online/

San Francisco, CA – August 23, 2019: Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaking at the Democratic National Convention summer session in San Francisco, California. During a hearing on Wednesday for the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren blamed Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for climate change.

“Cryptocurrency has created opportunities to scam investors, assist criminals and worsen the climate crisis ,” Warren said at the hearing. “The threats posted by crypto show that Congress and federal regulators can’t continue to hide out, hoping that crypto will go away. It won’t. It’s time to confront these issues head-on.”

Warren doubled down on her insane rhetoric on Twitter: “Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies,” she tweeted. Bitcoin requires so much computing activity that it eats up more energy than entire countries. One of the easiest and least disruptive things we can do to fight the #ClimateCrisis is to crack down on environmentally wasteful cryptocurrencies. pic.twitter.com/derGr1bjuq — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 9, 2021 Twitter users blasted […]

