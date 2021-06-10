https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/maggie-haberman-says-its-notable-that-donald-trump-declined-to-encourage-americans-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/
Sen. Tommy Tuberville posted a video Thursday encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it’s “safe, effective, and free.” New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman — who while working for Politico “never disappointed” the Hillary Clinton campaign when asked to “tee up stories for us” — says Tuberville’s video is notable, seeing as Donald Trump, who’d like to take credit for development of the vaccine during his term, has declined to take such a step.
Notable. The former president, who wants credit for the vaccines developed during his presidency, has declined to take such a step. https://t.co/fk3mdaHKoA
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 10, 2021
Ever heard of Google?
https://t.co/WXCUdeRqy0 pic.twitter.com/ZNuZ0qyzjC
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021
20 second google search.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021
Again just a dumb avoidable cool kids tweet.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021
Okay, he said it a dozen times, but did he really MEAN it?
— 🔥 Czar of Truth, Empire of Reason 🔥 (@Silent_Kindling) June 10, 2021
Do you know how to use google or are you cool with intentionally lying?
— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) June 10, 2021
Did the Biden administration have anything else they wanted you to say?
— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 10, 2021
Is Twitter still flagging misinformation?
— Alvaroidz (@Alvaroidz) June 10, 2021
He said he took the vaccine and said he wanted people to take it less than a week ago.
You guys set these little checkpoints and demand he meets them.
Here’s one for you: Stop lying.
— DaleJacksonForCongress.com (@TheDaleJackson) June 10, 2021
You do understand how Google works right?
— “NOT” a Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) June 10, 2021
— Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) June 10, 2021
He did and more than once. You are an extraordinary “journalist.”
— It’sAlwaysShadyInPhiladelphia (@Virgostare) June 10, 2021
You mean like other than he did in public statements and speeches?
— ob1156 (@ob1156) June 10, 2021
The journalistic laziness here knows no bounds.
— Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) June 10, 2021
False Maggie. #journalismisdead https://t.co/bZYldw3vw5
— The Tickler (@TheTicklerIsIn) June 10, 2021
— Jason Beale (@jabeale) June 10, 2021
Wow. This is completely untrue.
— CΛΣSΛR SӨLID (@CeasarSolid) June 10, 2021
Not true
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 10, 2021
Oh–like that’s a shocker.
— mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 10, 2021
— InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) June 10, 2021
Trump encouraged everyone to get a vaccine at C-PAC and YouTube banned his speech
— Gavin (@Gavin_B_Hayes) June 10, 2021
Difficult to “take such a step” since he’s not allowed on Twitter.
— President DeSantis (@prezdesantis) June 10, 2021
🙄 You are such a hack. pic.twitter.com/uHfAFXk5DZ
— GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) June 10, 2021
Google is your friend
— OC and Stiggs (@_Me_Three) June 10, 2021
Step out of the bubble, Maggie.https://t.co/sbdxyjqfHX
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) June 10, 2021
From that right wing org, NPR. https://t.co/EigEd0j6SZ
— The Revenant (@treckly) June 10, 2021
Hi @TwitterSupport I’d like to report a tweet for COVID misinformation
— Orwell (@OhhhhhDeeee) June 10, 2021
Except that he did. In March.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 10, 2021
Bad take after bad take after bad take.
But keep trying, you’ll win everyone’s confidence back I know it!
— TheRealBudBundy (@TheRealBudBundy) June 11, 2021
The current Vice President
Kamala Harris Says She Wouldn’t Trust a Vaccine Trump Recommended
— DennisDee (@DennisD35811908) June 10, 2021
Lookit you, lying again. pic.twitter.com/gRpNSBZ6sJ
— Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 11, 2021
This is wrong too. If you’re not a reporter, is your job just to lie about Trump?
— J.W. (@WokeLawyer) June 10, 2021
Doing great, Maggie. pic.twitter.com/5vFDIYd0Pu
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 11, 2021
You’re pretty bad at your job Maggie. Five seconds on Google.
— Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) June 10, 2021
— Cid Vivar (@Cid_Vivar) June 10, 2021
— доктор танки эсминец (Dr. Tankie Destroyer) (@drainbameged) June 10, 2021
It’s funny where and when the “fact checkers” show up.
Have they decided to quit after being wrong so often?
— Rob (@RealRobMing) June 10, 2021
Trump has said in numerous interviews, speeches and statements that he encourages everyone eligible to get vaccinated. You don’t report any of his statements so perhaps that’s why people still believe the media lies
— Steve o/b/o Patrick 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@rhainman) June 10, 2021
And this is the Washington correspondent for the country’s premier newspaper. All we’ve been asking of the media is to tell the truth, but that’s too big a request.
