Sen. Tommy Tuberville posted a video Thursday encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it’s “safe, effective, and free.” New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman — who while working for Politico “never disappointed” the Hillary Clinton campaign when asked to “tee up stories for us” — says Tuberville’s video is notable, seeing as Donald Trump, who’d like to take credit for development of the vaccine during his term, has declined to take such a step.

Ever heard of Google?

And this is the Washington correspondent for the country’s premier newspaper. All we’ve been asking of the media is to tell the truth, but that’s too big a request.

