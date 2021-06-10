https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/maybe-this-is-important-washington-post-reporter-notes-its-been-77-days-since-president-bidens-only-press-conference/

Even the news media started putting pressure on President Biden to hold a press conference after he’d set a record for being in office the longest without giving one in the past hundred years. “We aren’t here just to satisfy the media,” Rep. James Clyburn explained, adding that the Democrats were busy doing other things. Jen Psaki told the White House press corps to sit tight and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the delay.

Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi noted Thursday that it’s been 77 days since that first and only press conference and wondered if it was important. It certainly is unusual.

Biden held his first press conf. as president after 64 days in office. No president has waited longer in the past 100 years. There hasn’t been a second one 77 days later. Also, no TV or print interviews. Maybe this is important. Or not. But it’s a) a fact and b) unusual. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) June 10, 2021

“Who can say whether this is news,” mused the journalist https://t.co/TAlcR4AbvG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2021

Had to ask Biden’s people if it was okay to run with first. — Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) June 10, 2021

Farhi did correct himself; Biden has done TV interviews.

As usual, all of the Biden sycophants are responding that Psaki gives a press briefing every day, and shouldn’t that be enough?

I imagine he’d find it incredibly newsworthy if a Republican was in office — Nobodydontworryaboutit (@Nobodydontworr2) June 10, 2021

There’s a reason they’re keeping Joe from being in front of the camera too much. — SpankyJay (@SpankyJay) June 10, 2021

He is a puppet. — Robert Burton (@RobertB69531654) June 10, 2021

They needed to pump him up with vitamin B12 — Robert J Norton (@nortonrobj59) June 10, 2021

Biden doesn’t need a press conference. The mainstream media promotes whatever propaganda Jen Psaki tells them to, so what really is the point? And how many press conferences, both formal and informal, did Trump have? Probably a couple of HUNDRED, especially during COVID. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 10, 2021

Could have something to do with the first one being a huge waste of time that left everyone laughing at the press corps for forgetting to ask anything about the global pandemic. — D (@Zman1863) June 10, 2021

No other President has had to handle a pandemic. — Spunky🐱 (@SpunkybyChance) June 10, 2021

Except the last one — Kevin Daley (@kevinrdaley) June 10, 2021

The press seems to be ok with it. That’s disconcerting. — John F. Holdforth (@JohnHoldforth) June 10, 2021

It is. They’ll take what they get and they’ll like it.

don’t forget the one about ice cream. — crucker (@crucker) June 10, 2021

The consensus seems to be that no one cares because Biden is so busy working to clean up the mess left by the last guy. But if they’re such fans of Biden, wouldn’t they want him to hold press conferences? We sure he could find the time.

Related:

Jen Psaki’s answer to question about president’s thoughts on H.R. 1 makes people ask ‘is Biden in charge of anything right now?’ https://t.co/mF6Bc9KZzg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

