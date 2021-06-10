https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557761-mcconnell-good-chance-for-infrastructure-deal-after-white-house-talks-unravel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Energy: Company officially nixes Keystone XL pipeline | Government watchdog finds failings, but no Trump influence, in clearing of Lafayette Square Ocasio-Cortez: Democrats ‘burning precious time’ with GOP talks Democrats blast Biden climate adviser over infrastructure remarks MORE (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans “haven’t given up hope” for a bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Biden administration, even after the White House ended talks earlier this week with a group of Republicans.

“We haven’t given up hope that we’ll be able to reach a deal on something really important for the country that we really need to accomplish, and that is a major infrastructure bill,” McConnell said during an interview with Fox News.

“Yeah, I think it’s clearly possible. We haven’t given up on reaching an agreement on infrastructure. … I think there’s a good chance we can get there,” he added.

McConnell’s optimism is a shift from as recently as Thursday, when he was publicly chiding President Biden Joe BidenWhite House announces major boost to global vaccine supply U.S. in talks to buy Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to send abroad: report Pentagon to consider authorizing airstrikes in Afghanistan if country falls into crisis: report MORE for ending talks with a GOP-only group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoOn The Money: Bipartisan Senate group rules out tax hikes on infrastructure | New report reignites push for wealth tax Five things to watch on Biden’s first foreign trip America needs private investment — not public infrastructure MORE (R-W.Va.).

“President Biden showed that his patience for the smart, bipartisan approach was wearing thin,” McConnell said.

The mantle for bipartisan negotiations has shifted to a group of roughly 10 senators, split between the two parties, who have been having closed-door meetings this week to try to see if they can break the stalemate. Biden has also been in touch with the group, which is led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOvernight Health Care: US to donate 500 million Pfizer doses to other countries: reports | GOP’s attacks on Fauci at center of pandemic message | Federal appeals court blocks Missouri abortion ban On The Money: Bipartisan Senate group rules out tax hikes on infrastructure | New report reignites push for wealth tax Arizona Democrats launch voter outreach effort ahead of key Senate race MORE (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones Portman35 percent say passing infrastructure bill should be top congressional priority: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden detours on infrastructure ahead of June vote OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden ends infrastructure talks with key Republican | Colonial Pipeline CEO grilled over ransomware attack | Texas gov signs bills to improve power grid after winter storm MORE (R-Ohio).

Republicans in the group briefed McConnell on Wednesday about their talks.

“He said based on what’s heard that he’s open to it,” Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyOn The Money: Bipartisan Senate group rules out tax hikes on infrastructure | New report reignites push for wealth tax Business giants join initiative to crack down on counterfeits House moderates unveil .25T infrastructure plan MORE (R-La.), a member of the group, told reporters on Thursday.



McConnell, on Thursday, appeared to publicly give his blessing to their talks, calling them the “core group” negotiating.

The group is expected to be working on a proposal of roughly $900 billion, though senators have been careful to stress that they haven’t locked down a top-line figure. They have said they’ve ruled out raising taxes as they try to figure out how to pay for their proposal — a perennial sticking point in infrastructure talks in recent years.

But there’s widespread, bipartisan skepticism that the group will be able to come up with something that can get 60 votes.

“I wish them well,” Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate gun background check talks hit wall Senate passes long-delayed China bill Texas Democrats roll out voter registration drive amid debate over restrictions MORE (R-Texas) said. “But two people talking or a small group of people talking doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get buy-in from the larger Senate.”

The talks have also sparked frustration within the Democratic caucus, where several members are ready to try to pass infrastructure under reconciliation, which allows them to bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

But Democrats will need all 50 of their members in order to do so, which they don’t yet have.

