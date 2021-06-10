https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-mcconnell-slams-schumer-for-ending-era-of-bipartisanship

“The era of bipartisanship is over,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a press conference on Tuesday, noting that Democrats have little interest in working with the GOP. The Republican leader called out Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his June Senate agenda, which includes many bills that the GOP deems radical.

Mitch McConnell says he thinks “the era of bipartisanship is over.” pic.twitter.com/jOhg0lqY0D — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2021

McConnell addressed the six bills that have passed the Senate so far this year with bipartisan support and emphasized his willingness to work with the Democrats but says they are hindering that effort by burning bridges.

“If you look to what the majority leader has in mind for June it is clear that the era of bipartisanship is over,” he said. “We passed six bills so far this year… and this is coming to a screeching halt this month because the majority leader is starting with the so-called Pay Check Fairness bill… which is essential a giveaway to the plaintiff lawyers in America.”

McConnell attacked the Senate Democrats for what Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) would call their “boring but radical” agenda. “A series of totally partisan bills designed to get no Republican support. So, it looks to me like the majority leader has decided that June is kind of a check-the-box month with all of the extreme leftwing provisions that they support that have been coming out of the House.”

McConnell called on Schumer and the Democrats to cut out the antics and concluded with the line, “Hopefully, we’ll sober up after that, and get back to doing work together as we have done for the first almost 6 months of this year.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

