The Daily Caller is reporting Thursday that Michael Avenatti and his lawyers are asking that his sentence be reduced to less than six months, citing his “epic fall and public shaming” as punishment served.

Avenatti’s Lawyers Ask For Light Sentence Since His ‘Epic Fall And Public Shaming’ Was Punishing Enough https://t.co/JHwdKuyN2U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2021

Harry Wilmerding reports:

“Avenatti’s epic fall and public shaming have played out in front of the entire world. The Court may take judicial notice of this fact, as Avenatti’s cataclysmic fall has been well-documented. He is openly mocked by the former President of the United States and his preferred media outlets, to the glee of millions of the former President’s followers and supporters,” Avenatti’s lawyers argued, according to the Associated Press. “He cannot go anywhere in public without inducing and subjecting himself to vitriolic comments and abuse. These circumstances alone would deter anyone in Avenatti’s shoes from engaging in similar conduct,” the lawyers said.

Oh no, he can’t go out in public without subjecting himself to abuse.

They watched GOT and got some ideas pic.twitter.com/GSiiZNRjcW — Moderate Mouse (@moddymouse) June 10, 2021

Give him the MAX!!! — jalowe (@thisjohnlowe) June 10, 2021

Oh heck no! He defrauded many and stole big $$. — Mike Soubirous (@MikeSoubirous) June 10, 2021

Uh…attempting to extort $25M from Nike is NOT why he got “shamed”. This should not even be brought into consideration. He got shamed in great part for losing with Stormy in a suit she didn’t really want brought that resulted in them having to pay the defense’s legal fees. — Leo Scone (@leoscone) June 10, 2021

Hell no. Dude stole from his clients, tried to extort Nike for millions and lied about Brett Kavanaugh. Give him the max. — Angie (@HeyVaffanculo) June 10, 2021

Throw the book at this lying slime — Sunset (@BenitaSonabend) June 10, 2021

Funny how those who squeal for leniency are the least lenient. They always declare that their victim deserved EXACTLY what they got. Avenatti marched his ego into the arena with the big boys and deserves a trouncing. — Steven-o (@steveno88) June 10, 2021

This is that white privilege democrats usually talk about right? — AnHonest_ConMan_Returns 🧩 (@AnhonestR) June 10, 2021

@DonLemonTonight will be a character witness. — Fall Line Guy (@falllineguy) June 10, 2021

Hardest hit: tater — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) June 10, 2021

He and Brian Stelter really did have a bromance going there for a while.

