Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) called on officials to release the name of the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 and said that thousands of hours of security footage from the Capitol breach should be released to the public.

He also noted that Babbitt’s family filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking the officer’s name and related information, Nunes told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“In any normal circumstance where you have an officer-involved shooting, you have people that immediately go out there and say, ‘Where’s the videotape? Where’s the videotape? We need to know what officer did this,’” he said.

“Why are we living under a different set of rules?” he asked, likely referring to the release of body camera footage after high-profile officer-involved shootings. “I think that’s what the Babbit family is probably asking and I agree with them.”

About 14,000 hours of video footage from inside the Capitol during the breach on Jan. 6 have not yet been released to the public, Nunes claimed.

“Why is that? Why do we not have that? Why do we not have an accounting of the dozens of people that actually broke the windows versus the people who just walked in openly because the Capitol police let them in?” he said during the Newsmax interview.

Last week, Babbitt’s husband Aaron Babbitt filed an FOIA lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department to obtain information about the identity of the officer who shot her.

And Babbitt family attorney Terrell Roberts told The Epoch Times last week that the lawsuit is designed to collect records ahead of a suit that has yet to be filed asserting the officer violated Ashli Babbitt’s constitutional rights.

“It’s commonly done in cases like this where you can get access to police records and things like that through FOIA actions,” he said last week. “The complication here is that the Capitol Police are not subject to FOIA. However, they used the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia to conduct their investigation.”

On Tuesday, Roberts told CNBC that the upcoming financial lawsuit “does not hinge on the current FOIA action against DC’s police department.”

The Department of Justice in April announced it closed an investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Babbitt and decided against pursuing charges against the unnamed officer.

Before reaching its conclusion, the Justice Department said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and other officials reviewed video footage posted on social media, witness statements, statements from the officer, and the results of Babbitt’s autopsy.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

