Mark Robinson is a rising star in the Republican party and it’s easy to see why.

He speaks the truth and is not afraid to call out the radical left in the most frank terms.

He recently spoke at the Republican party convention in North Carolina and his speech brought the house down.

Red State has details:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Gave a Must-Hear Speech That Will Set Your American Soul on Fire Americans are a country of people that should be proud of who they are and what they’ve accomplished and despite what the left may say about you or this country, it’s one that not only needs defending, it deserves defending… Robinson delivered his remarks with all the fire of a southern preacher on Sunday, but it’s not just the delivery. The reminder of who we are is necessary. “The greatest example that I saw, and witnessed it firsthand on television, was during 9/11. People running away from those burning buildings, running away in horror. We saw a policeman and fireman running to those buildings, basically running to their deaths to go help others because they saw trouble and they knew that they would need it.,” said Robinson. “That’s got to be us this day right here,” he continued. “And what is the trouble? The trouble is the Biden administration that is seeking the turn this country into a socialist hellhole. The trouble is Antifa, who wants to roam the streets and beat you into submission. The trouble is Black Lives Matter that claims to care about the lives of black people but it’s turned a blind eye while violence in black communities are taking lives at a genocidalal of rate. They turn a blind eye!”

Watch the whole thing below:

I encourage you all to take a minute to listen to this fiery speech by Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson. It’s worth every second. pic.twitter.com/oJ6ubGyoFJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 8, 2021

Keep an eye on Mark Robinson. He is going places fast.

He will be a governor or even a national candidate sooner than you think.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

