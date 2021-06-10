https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/new-passengers-first-fully-vaccinated-north-american-cruise-test-positive-covid-19/

Passengers aboard the first 100% vaccinated North American cruise tested positive for Covid-19.

Two passengers on the Celebrity Millennium, which is operated by Royal Caribbean, tested positive for Covid-19 during end-of-cruise testing which is conducted 72 hours before returning to the US.

The passengers are asymptomatic and have been forced into isolation on the vessel.

WFLA Tampa reported:

Two people on the first cruise setting sail from North America since the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of the crew. All passengers were required to show proof of vaccination in addition to a negative COVID-19 test within a 72-hour period before the ship departed from the Caribbean island of St. Maarten Saturday. “The buffets are handled very well and instead of the passengers utilizing the utensils and serving themselves, the crew wearing gloves were serving the passengers,” Stewart Chiron, “The Cruise Guy,” said to NewsNation’s Brian Entin. The vessel is currently docked in Curaço and the passengers who tested positive remain on board in isolation. The ship will return to St. Maarten this Saturday to disembark.

The cruise line released a statement:

“Today two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing. The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team. We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation.

“Celebrity Millennium is sailing with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests. All guests on Celebrity Millennium were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing from St. Maarten this past Saturday. This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.”

