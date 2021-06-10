https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/new-york-post-biden-administration-officials-quietly-perplexed-over-vice-president-kamala-harriss-unforced-errors/

We’re wary of stories that rely on anonymous sources, but we don’t find it hard to believe, as the New York Post reports, that Biden administration officials told CNN they’re “quietly perplexed” over Vice President Kamala Harris’s fumbles during her first international trip to identify those “root causes” that kept Border Patrol encounters at a 21-year high in May.

Biden admin officials ‘perplexed’ at Harris’ performance during Central America trip https://t.co/D27V6Fse0P pic.twitter.com/ZNZr8o5sHe — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2021

Emily Jacobs reports:

Biden administration officials are “quietly perplexed” about Vice President Kamala Harris’ fumbling multiple questions about the border and are concerned her unforced errors will overshadow her first international trip, according to a report. Speaking to CNN, administration officials discussed how the question of visiting the border dogged Harris for the whole trip, with her answer to NBC News’ Lester Holt stealing the spotlight from her work. “At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” a defensive Harris told Holt on “Today” in Guatemala — 1,308 miles away from the US-Mexico crossing. … Administration officials told CNN there was “a real hope” that the trip would be a success, and voiced their concern that “what looked like ill-prepared answers to that inevitable question would overshadow it.”

When Holt pressed her on not visiting the border, Harris famously answered, “… and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” Of course, Republicans are pouncing and falsely painting Harris as the border czar, when it’s those pesky root causes that are her purview.

We all are ‘perplexed’. — Jo Scheid (@Georgealbert195) June 10, 2021

She’s not used to real questions. — Claudia J (@JuleClaudia) June 9, 2021

She can’t handle being challenged. When she’s making a speech or campaining, she’s in control. She’s the star. Take that away, and she falls to pieces, whether it’s Tulsi destroying her, Holt simply asking for a comment on the border, or Colbert asking about the debate. — spicertoon63🇨🇦🎨 (@spicertoon63) June 9, 2021

Laughing moron. — R. J. Montes (@rjmontesLC) June 9, 2021

Her interviews are so hard to watch. I can’t handle how she laughs off everything. — BA – Karma (@ZagEsquire) June 9, 2021

Even she’s amazed how far she’s made it. — karl the 58 follower bot (@karlman48807264) June 10, 2021

In the corporate world, she’d never see daylight again. Just pitiful. — Stevefed (@rvabound) June 9, 2021

Biden administration puzzled as to why clumsy, inept former Democratic candidate turns in clumsy, inept performance as VP — Cosmik Slop (@BrightAnimal) June 9, 2021

They are not the only ones who were perplexed. I used to spend my summers as a young boy in Honduras. I’ve lived in Central America and what she said showed she had no idea of life in Central America. pic.twitter.com/KHIUySWaY1 — TralfamadoreJP (@TralfamadoreJP) June 9, 2021

She is not a serious person. What did they expect? — jtkola™ (@jtkola) June 9, 2021

We all have been perplexed since January 20th. — James Van (@jamesrvan) June 10, 2021

0 delegates — .. (@Jensakaye) June 10, 2021

Oh so NOW they realize she’s a lazy dumbass — NeanderBill (@BillRab) June 10, 2021

Kamala is useless, we all knew this. — Marino4k – Danny 🇮🇹 (@MarinoForUS) June 10, 2021

She completely unqualified. — Shhhhhhhhhh (@Shhhhhh39652687) June 10, 2021

What’s to be perplexed about? Kamala Harris has the charm of Hillary Clinton, the work ethic of Barack Obama, the political instincts of Andrew Cuomo, and the ambition of a 32 year-old single mom stripper looking for a sugar daddy. — wahsatchmo (@wahsatchmo) June 9, 2021

Not as perplexed as some of us are that there’s a Biden administration — Keith (@Nachos711) June 10, 2021

And then she gets to Guatemala and the president there tells her it’s the Biden administration’s policies that are driving migration, and she takes away from that that climate change is the problem.

Related:

Jen Psaki explains what Kamala Harris really meant when she told Guatemalan would-be illegal immigrants ‘do not come’ https://t.co/PC2FiUvmnm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

