https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/10/new-york-post-biden-administration-officials-quietly-perplexed-over-vice-president-kamala-harriss-unforced-errors/

We’re wary of stories that rely on anonymous sources, but we don’t find it hard to believe, as the New York Post reports, that Biden administration officials told CNN they’re “quietly perplexed” over Vice President Kamala Harris’s fumbles during her first international trip to identify those “root causes” that kept Border Patrol encounters at a 21-year high in May.

Emily Jacobs reports:

Biden administration officials are “quietly perplexed” about Vice President Kamala Harris’ fumbling multiple questions about the border and are concerned her unforced errors will overshadow her first international trip, according to a report.

Speaking to CNN, administration officials discussed how the question of visiting the border dogged Harris for the whole trip, with her answer to NBC News’ Lester Holt stealing the spotlight from her work.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” a defensive Harris told Holt on “Today” in Guatemala — 1,308 miles away from the US-Mexico crossing.

Administration officials told CNN there was “a real hope” that the trip would be a success, and voiced their concern that “what looked like ill-prepared answers to that inevitable question would overshadow it.”

When Holt pressed her on not visiting the border, Harris famously answered, “… and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” Of course, Republicans are pouncing and falsely painting Harris as the border czar, when it’s those pesky root causes that are her purview.

And then she gets to Guatemala and the president there tells her it’s the Biden administration’s policies that are driving migration, and she takes away from that that climate change is the problem.

