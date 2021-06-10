http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Emtl8Ouf1s/

President Joe Biden announced Thursday his plan to purchase 500 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for the world to help fight the global pandemic.

“The United States is providing these half-million doses with no strings attached,” Biden said, claiming the United States would not use them for “pressure for favors” or “concessions.”

“We’re doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic,” he continued. “That’s it, period.”

Biden announced his plan to give away doses of the Pfizer vaccine after traveling to the United Kingdom for the G7 Summit of world leaders this weekend.

“We’re a nation full of people who step up at times of need to help our fellow human beings, both at home and abroad,” Biden said. “We’re not perfect, but we step up.”

Biden boasted that the vaccine donation was the largest commitment to the global fight against the pandemic of any country in the world.

“America knows firsthand the tragedies of this pandemic,” Biden said. “We’ve had more people die in the United States than anywhere in the world.”

Biden said the vaccines would be donated to nearly 100 low and lower middle-income countries.

The president appeared with Pfizer’s CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla and thanked him for the company’s efforts in developing and manufacturing a vaccine.

“Again, personally, thank you for stepping up,” Biden said to Bourla, welcoming him to the podium to speak.

Bourla thanked the president for the announcement, previewing ongoing studies on the vaccine for children and pregnant women. He even previewed an “oral treatment” for the coronavirus that he predicted would be ready to submit for approval by the end of the year.

“In a pandemic, everyone is only as protected as their neighbors,” Bourla said. “Their neighbors down the street, as well as their global neighbors around the world.”

