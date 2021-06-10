http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bcGj2N8J3m0/

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that traffics in conspiracy theories and encourages political violence, collapsed to a humiliating 12th place in primetime viewership during the week of May 31.

In all of cable television, not just the news networks, Fox News primetime landed in second place with an average of 1.974 million viewers, MSNBC held on to third place with 1.261 million average primetime viewers, and w…

…down at number 12 sits CNNLOL with just an average primetime viewership of a laughable 779,000, which is way less than half of Fox’s total viewers.

In total day viewers, CNNLOL managed a fifth-place showing but was only able to draw a disastrous average of 554,000 viewers, way less than Fox’s 1.107 million and MSNBC’s 751,000.

In primetime, CNNLOL was walloped by such cable stalwarts as NBC Sports Network, Hallmark, TLC, and Discovery.

Even in the primetime demo numbers, the 25-54 age group CNNLOL likes to brag about (because it has nothing else to brag about), CNN’s average collapsed to just 168,000, a little more than half of Fox’s 296,000. MSNBC was in last place, but not by much, with 158,000.

In the primetime demo, in all of cable TV, CNNLOL — lol — thudded into 21st place, while Fox came in seventh.

In total day, MSNBC’s demo average dropped to below 100,000, to just 98,000. CNNLOL squeaked to 120,000. Once again, Fox beat everyone with 189,000.

All the fake news chickens are coming home to roost for the Hate Outlet, most especially the myriad of ethical scandals surrounding Chris “Fredo” Cuomo and Jake “The Fake News” Tapper. Both have repeatedly been caught lying and meddling in partisan politics.

More traumatic news hit CNNLOL just yesterday…

On Wednesday, we learned that along with the Russia Collusion Hoax, the Lab Leak Hoax, the Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax, the George Zimmerman Hoax, and countless other hoaxes, CNNLOL was once again exposed (along with much of the fake media) for spreading yet another round of obvious lies in yet another effort to deliberately mislead those still stupid enough to tune in. This time, by falsely accusing former President Trump of using teargas to clear out protesters last year for a photo-op. Surprise-surprise, this proved to be yet another CNNLOL lie.

It’s not hard to understand why leftists would watch a fake news outlet such as CNNLOL to be told what they want to hear, but who wants to be serially lied to? That’s what I don’t get.

Well, according to the numbers, that group is becoming smaller and smaller.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

