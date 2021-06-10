https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/10/nothingburger-trump-victory-mueller-lafayette-mcgahn-investigations-mueller-report/

Former President Donald Trump boasted over his victories regarding several allegations against him in a statement Thursday, claiming the allegations have revealed themselves to be nothing more than a “nothingburger.”

“This week, I have been totally exonerated by the Inspector General in the clearing of Lafayette Park, despite earlier reports that it was done for political purposes,” he said. “And I have been totally exonerated in Congress by the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn. It came, it went, and it was a big ‘nothingburger.’” (RELATED: Scholar Unravels ‘The Big Lie’ Surrounding The Trump Campaign And Russian Collusion)

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd were forcibly removed between St. John’s Church and Lafayette Park in June 2020. Legacy media largely blamed the incident on Trump when he gave a speech at the church shortly after. The Interior Department inspector general revealed Wednesday that Trump’s speech had no connection to the removal of the protesters. (RELATED: Legacy Media Suffers A Hit As Yet Another Trump Conspiracy Theory Evaporates)

Former White House lawyer Don McGahn testified before Congress Wednesday about a two-year investigation into Trump’s efforts to end the Russian collusion investigation. Although he told lawmakers the former president pressured him into removing former FBI Director Robert Mueller, he testified that Trump did not want anyone to “go against the law,” The Washington Post reported.

The former president also said he won the battle against the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, arguing that they should be held accountable for “wasting” taxpayer money and “interfering” with his administration.

“I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable? Not the mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax and strongly and effectively, and I won,” he said.

Trump concluded that he will win all of the “country destroying” investigations and accusations against him.

“But fear not, the Radical Left, country destroying, illegal Witch Hunts continue, and I will win those too!”

