https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/ny-times-spin-on-ilhan-omars-anti-america-anti-israel-remarks-shores-up-their-propaganda-outlet-for-the-left-cred/

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar fired up the gaslight for her official statement addressing previous anti-America and anti-Israel remarks.

In reporting that story, one New York Times report has taken a very predictable approach:

“Republicans pounce.” *Drink*

Every single time.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...