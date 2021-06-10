https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/ny-times-spin-on-ilhan-omars-anti-america-anti-israel-remarks-shores-up-their-propaganda-outlet-for-the-left-cred/

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar fired up the gaslight for her official statement addressing previous anti-America and anti-Israel remarks.

In reporting that story, one New York Times report has taken a very predictable approach:

NYT is not a newspaper pic.twitter.com/KiMeTWDLZ0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 10, 2021

Republicans pounce — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 10, 2021

“Republicans pounce.” *Drink*

Yep – @redsteeze called it — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 10, 2021

They’re a propaganda outlet for the Left. https://t.co/vaA1MTtf9o — Recover Republic (@RecoverRepub) June 10, 2021

NYT be like pic.twitter.com/VGRDvrnp7z — Raymond McCue 💗⚤💜⚣💙 (@RayMcCue) June 10, 2021

The story is NOT the comment. It is how Republicans pounce. Excuse me. Here it is “jump,” not pounce. https://t.co/aUs1D7n8QB — Andy Smarick (@smarick) June 10, 2021

Every single time.

