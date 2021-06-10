https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-democrats-are-loathsome-scumbags/
Candidates are asked which landmark they’d name for Rudy Giuliani
Adams: “Rikers Island”
Wiley: “A dump”
Yang: “An anchor at the bottom of the sea”
Garcia: “A sewage plant”
Stringer: “Affordable housing development, formerly Trump Tower. We could call it Giuliani Way” pic.twitter.com/O1j3XRmXzW
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 11, 2021
Slandering the best mayor of New York City in 100 years.