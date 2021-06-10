https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/okay-dough-boy-prog-writer-brags-he-does-want-to-take-your-guns-and-is-fine-prying-them-from-your-dead-cold-hands-then-runs-like-a-btch/

Full disclosure, we typically do not write about randos and nobodies on Twitter because they could be ANYONE but when said rando nobody tweets something THIS stupid and then runs like he’s on fire when people start pushing back?

Oh, you KNOW we’ve gotta write that.

And pretty sure dough boy won’t be taking anyone’s guns.

Yes, we spelled ‘dough boy’ that way on purpose … we wouldn’t want to confuse ‘Mike Writes’ with actual infantrymen who were total badasses.

We have to use a screenshot since the big bad toughie deleted the tweet and locked his account:

Apparently, ol’ Mike IS squeamish when it come to putting up or shutting up on Twitter.

He sure shut up fast.

Heh.

But we thought he was going to pry the guns from our dead cold hands.

Huh.

Nope.

Instead, Brave Sir Robin ran away …

