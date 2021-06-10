https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/okay-dough-boy-prog-writer-brags-he-does-want-to-take-your-guns-and-is-fine-prying-them-from-your-dead-cold-hands-then-runs-like-a-btch/

Full disclosure, we typically do not write about randos and nobodies on Twitter because they could be ANYONE but when said rando nobody tweets something THIS stupid and then runs like he’s on fire when people start pushing back?

Oh, you KNOW we’ve gotta write that.

And pretty sure dough boy won’t be taking anyone’s guns.

Yes, we spelled ‘dough boy’ that way on purpose … we wouldn’t want to confuse ‘Mike Writes’ with actual infantrymen who were total badasses.

We have to use a screenshot since the big bad toughie deleted the tweet and locked his account:

Good job someone got a screenshot. Mikey got cold feet. pic.twitter.com/ktXzoX4Nyp — Post No Bills (@KingYorktanan) June 9, 2021

Apparently, ol’ Mike IS squeamish when it come to putting up or shutting up on Twitter.

He sure shut up fast.

Okay, dough boy pic.twitter.com/MLRS3JYnGC — Duchess of Shut Up About my Carpet (@AnnaDsays) June 9, 2021

Heh.

Please. You aren’t a killer. You’re barely a walker. You aren’t taking anything. — I’m the Magic Fucks Fairy… I too am out. (@MollyMiller951) June 9, 2021

Just fyi, I live on a mountain so you gotta walk uphill a lot pic.twitter.com/dX50eiU6vD — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) June 9, 2021

But we thought he was going to pry the guns from our dead cold hands.

Huh.

It always amazes me how these brave folks, upon getting too many tweets directed their way, lockup Wants people with guns to be killed, but mean Tweets are too difficult to deal with — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) June 10, 2021

Something tells me this Internet tough guy isn’t taking squat. But he is welcome to try. pic.twitter.com/IFSZTisvfK — Tactical-reviews.com™ (@Tactical_review) June 10, 2021

Nope.

Instead, Brave Sir Robin ran away …

***

