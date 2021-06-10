https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/557790-olympic-swimmer-pulls-out-of-competition-citing

An Olympic hopeful has pulled out of Australia’s swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing “misogynistic perverts” as the reason, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Australian swimmer Madeline Groves, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she had pulled out from the Olympic swimming trials in Adelaide, adding on Twitter that it was “a lesson to all misogynistic perverts.”

“You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus,” she wrote, adding: “Time’s UP.”

Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their boot lickers – You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s UP https://t.co/XMQCRPjNzK — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) June 9, 2021

Groves, who earned two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Games, previously shared in November that she made a complaint a few years ago about a swimming-related employee who was staring at her uncomfortably, also alleging that the person got a promotion after the incident happened.

Can I just say, that I definitely made a complaint a few years ago about a person that works at swimming making me feel uncomfortable the way they stare at me in my togs, and I think they’ve possibly been given a promotion since — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) November 30, 2020

She also alleged that a well-known coach made a “creepy” remark about her uniform, but apologized for his remarks 15 minutes later.

He came up to me like 15 minutes later and apologised, I think possibly cause the team psych told him to. Like dude I’m 20 please leave me alone and don’t make creepy comments to me when I’m just trying to be on the Australian Swim Team — Maddie Groves (@MaddieGroves_) December 1, 2020

Swimming Australia told Reuters that they reached out to Groves in December but that she did not want to give any more information about the reported incidents.

The Hill has reached out to Swimming Australia for comment.

