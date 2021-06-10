https://hannity.com/media-room/omar-caves-ilhan-releases-statement-clarifying-anti-american-anti-israeli-rhetoric/

OMAR EXPLODES: Ilhan Accuses Critics of ‘Islamophobia’, Says US Atrocities ‘Can’t Be Hidden Forever’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar fired-off a scathing response to her Democratic colleagues after the lawmakers objected to her comparisons between the US and Hamas; accusing the legislators of engaging in “Islamophobic tropes.”

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” the group of Democrats, said of Omar. The signers of the statement include Reps. Brad Schneider, D-Ill.; Brad Sherman, D-Calif.; Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; and Ted Deutch, D-Fla.

“Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the group added. “The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

“It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” she said. “The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

“Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn’t comparison or from ‘deeply seated prejudice’. You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought [sic] us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever.”