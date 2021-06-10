https://hannity.com/media-room/omar-explodes-ilhan-accuses-critics-of-islamophobia-says-us-atrocities-cant-be-hidden-forever/

“Ilhan Omar’s response to Venezuela’s murderous dictator? 1) Refuse to support global coalition backing Guaidó 2) Back the socialist regime 3) Demonize US aid Now she’s blaming AMERICA for the crisis. She should be removed from the Foreign Affairs Cmte,” fired-back RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

“This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States,” she added.

“A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today,” said Omar Wednesday during an interview.

Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar publicly blamed the United States for the ongoing humanitarian crisis and political chaos plaguing Venezuela this week; saying America’s “policies” have “lead to devastation” in the once-rich nation.

OMAR EXPLODES: Ilhan Omar Compares ICE Detention Facilities with African ‘Slave Dungeons’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.19

Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar stunned audience members this week; directly equating ICE detention facilities with “slave dungeons” in Africa at the height of the international slave trade.

“We arrived in Ghana. One of the first things we did was visit the dungeons. I remember, as we arrived, one of the guides let us into the female dungeon and he started giving us a description of what used to take place as the Africans were being held there as captives,” said Omar.

“Every time he gave a description, I had this flashback to an image that I saw on TV in Libya, where you had Africans in a small room that were now captives. That image was from today,” she added.

“Every time he would talk about the separation of the kids from their parents, and how they would have young girls be in the same dungeons as the women… I couldn’t stop seeing images of the current camps we have here at our borders in the United States,” Omar concluded.

https://twitter.com/alx/status/1173025564074098696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1173025564074098696&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fbrettt-3136%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2Frep-ilhan-omar-says-images-of-african-slave-dungeons-remind-her-of-us-migrant-detention-centers%2F

Omar defended her previous rhetoric regarding the 9/11 terror attacks over the weekend; saying the US must remember the “aftermath” of September 11th that “stripped” Americans of their “civil rights.”

“Do you understand why people found that offensive?” asked Face the Nation, referencing Omar’s comments that “some people did something.”

“So, 9/11 was an attack on all Americans. It was an attack on all of us. I certainly could not understand the weight of the pain that the victims of the families of 9/11 must feel. I think it’s really important for us to make sure that we are not forgetting the aftermath of what happened,” deflected Omar.

“Many Americans found themselves having their civil rights stripped from them… As a Muslim not only was I suffering as an American, but the next day I woke up as my fellow Americans were treating me as suspect,” she added.