Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarHouse candidate in Chicago says gun violence prompted her to run Antisemitism isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a crisis both parties must fight together Omar reintroduces bill to repeal law used to justify Trump’s Muslim ban, Japanese Americans’ internment MORE (D-Minn.) is feuding with pro-Israel House Democrats — again.

A dozen Jewish Democrats who support Israel are publicly pushing back on Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, for appearing to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban while discussing war crimes.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the 12 Democrats, led by Rep. Brad Schneider Bradley (Brad) Scott SchneiderThe Memo: Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes GOP establishment’s lack of power GOP leaders face new calls to boot Greene Democratic leaders discussed restraining order for Ocasio-Cortez against Greene: report MORE (D-Ill.), a staunch Israel ally, said in a joint statement.

The group also called on Omar to “clarify” her comments.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups, the lawmakers said. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

The eleven other Democrats who signed onto the Schneider statement are: Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler on Facebook’s Trump move: ‘They have an absolute right to ban liars’ Overnight Defense: US nearing halfway point of Afghanistan withdrawal | Army soldiers mistakenly raid olive oil factory House Democrats introduce bill to protect transgender military dependents MORE (N.Y.); former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzShakespeare gets a congressional hearing in this year’s ‘Will on the Hill’ Theatres are a vital educational, creative and economic resource to communities Democrats fume over silence from DeSantis on Florida election MORE (Fla.); Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerHouse moderates unveil .25T infrastructure plan Democrats debate shape of new Jan. 6 probe Overnight Defense: Austin nears decision on military sexual assault reform | Dems wage high-profile fight | Lawmakers push to replenish Iron Dome MORE N.J.); Ethics Committee Chair Ted Deutch Theodore (Ted) Eliot DeutchShakespeare gets a congressional hearing in this year’s ‘Will on the Hill’ On the Money: Tech giants face rising pressure from shareholder activists | House Democrats urge IRS to reverse Trump-era rule reducing donor disclosure | Sen. Warren, Jamie Dimon spar over overdraft fees at Senate hearing House Democrats urge IRS to reverse Trump-era rule reducing donor disclosure MORE (Fla.); and Reps. Jake Auchincloss (Mass.), Lois Frankel Lois Jane FrankelDemocrats fume over silence from DeSantis on Florida election Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84 Bill introduced to create RBG monument on Capitol Hill MORE (Fla.), Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaVirginia attorney general survives primary challenge McAuliffe looms large as Virginia Democrats pick governor nominee Biden faces growing pressure to take action on antisemitism MORE (Va.), Kathy Manning (N.C.), Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsShakespeare gets a congressional hearing in this year’s ‘Will on the Hill’ Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe Jewish House Democrats call for Biden to address antisemitism MORE (Minn.), Kim Schrier Kimberly (Kim) Merle SchrierThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – At 50 days in charge, Democrats hail American Rescue Plan as major win Democrats spar over COVID-19 vaccine strategy Democrats point fingers on whether Capitol rioters had inside help MORE (Wash.) and Brad Sherman Bradley (Brad) James ShermanLawmakers tout bipartisan support for resolution criticizing Iran’s government Biden funding decision inflames debate over textbooks for Palestinian refugees Iran talks set up delicate dance for Biden team MORE (Calif.).

The controversy began when Omar was questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting US, Iran nuclear talks to resume this weekend Pentagon announces new classified programs to counter China MORE during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday about the International Criminal Court’s investigations of alleged crimes by the Taliban and the U.S. in Afghanistan, in addition to allegations against Hamas and Israel in the Gaza conflict.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar wrote in a tweet earlier this week with a video of her questioning. “I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, signed onto the joint statement but issued even more pointed criticism of Omar on his own.

“It’s not news that Ilhan Omar would make outrageous and clearly false statements about America and Israel. What’s newsworthy is that she admits Hamas is guilty of ‘unthinkable atrocities.’ It’s time for all of Israel’s detractors to condemn Hamas. And it’s time for all those of good will to reject any moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel on one hand, and Hamas and the Taliban on the other,” Sherman said in a statement.

But Omar, a member of the group of progressive women of color known as “The Squad,” is showing no signs of backing down.

Shortly after Schneider tweeted his statement around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Omar took to Twitter to call her colleagues “shameful” for issuing a public statement criticizing her instead of speaking to her directly. She further implied that her fellow lawmakers were being overly harsh out of inherent anti-Muslim bias against her.

“It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call,” Omar wrote in a tweet responding to Schneider.

“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive,” Omar continued. “The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibCongressional Black Caucus blocking Black House Republican from joining group New report reignites push for wealth tax Overnight Health Care: Fauci urges vaccination to protect against Delta variant | White House: ‘Small fraction’ of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be unused MORE (D-Mich.), the only other Muslim woman elected to Congress, came to Omar’s defense.

“I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN. Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That’s better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics,” Tlaib tweeted.

It’s not the first time that Omar has openly feuded with Jewish and pro-Israel members of her party.

In 2019, the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, racism and Islamophobia after Omar questioned the pro-Israel lobby as a “political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” a sentiment seen by many as based on an anti-Semitic trope.

Omar also drew ire for tweeting that U.S. politicians’ support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” which was also viewed as as anti-Semitic for invoking tropes about Jewish people using money for influence.

Omar said Thursday that she is receiving death threats. She posted audio of a person saying: “Muslims are terrorists. And she is a raghead n*****. And every anti-American communist piece of s*** that works for her, I hope you get what’s f***ing coming for you.”

TW: Every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats. Here is one we just got. “Muslims are terrorists. And she is a raghead n*****. And every anti-American communist piece of s*** that works for her, I hope you get what’s f***ing coming for you.” pic.twitter.com/Kid7qUgZDZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

