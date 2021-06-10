https://thehill.com/homenews/house/557704-omar-says-shes-getting-death-threats-over-comparison-of-us-israel-to-hamas

Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarHouse candidate in Chicago says gun violence prompted her to run Antisemitism isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a crisis both parties must fight together Omar reintroduces bill to repeal law used to justify Trump’s Muslim ban, Japanese Americans’ internment MORE (D-Minn.) on Wednesday said she has received death threats over recent comments she made comparing the actions of the U.S. and Israeli militaries to Hamas and the Taliban, blaming news coverage and GOP lawmakers for encouraging the calls for violence.

Omar shared audio of a message she said her office had received, tweeting, “Every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats.”

The message includes, “they destroy heritage, they destroy history. Just like Ms. Ilhan Omar.”

“Because Muslims are terrorists,” the message continued. “And she is a raghead n—–. And every anti-American communist piece of s— that works for her, I hope you f—ing get what’s coming for you.”

Omar in a follow-up tweet argued that message was “incited directly by articles like this and far right politicians like this,” before attaching screenshots of a Fox News article referencing recent comments Omar made comparing the “unthinkable atrocities” of the U.S. and Israel with actions by Hamas and the Taliban.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar tweeted, along with a clip from a hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting US, Iran nuclear talks to resume this weekend Pentagon announces new classified programs to counter China MORE.

The Democratic congresswoman also shared a screenshot of a tweet from GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertColorado lawmakers invite Harris to tour state’s space industry Biden adviser says reducing red meat isn’t sole climate change solution Of inmates and asylums: Today’s House Republicans make the John Birchers look quaint MORE (Colo.), who in a tweet Tuesday called Omar an “honorary member of Hamas.”

“We have terrorist sympathisers in Congress and it is being normalized by the MSM,” Boebert wrote.

This is incited directly by articles like this and far right politicians like this. And it is enabled by a political culture—in both parties—that allows and often fuels Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/93ixmVCmMx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Omar has received criticism from fellow lawmakers over her condemnation of U.S. military support for Israel, especially in the aftermath of the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.

Omar this week also drew the ire of Jewish Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Brad Schneider (Ill.), who wrote in a statement, “Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided.”

“Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the lawmakers added.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups,” the statement continued. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

In response, Omar tweeted, “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call.”

“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable,” she added.

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

