The Oregon House of Representatives has expelled a Republican lawmaker after a video surfaced that appears to show him opening a door to the state capitol last year to let in protesters.

State Rep. Mike Nearman was remove Thursday night in 59-1 vote, making him the first lawmaker in state history to be expelled from the Oregon government, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

“You’re considering expelling a member, for the first time in history, because he thinks that people should have access to their Capitol,” Nearman said before the vote. “Expelling me will not make the building any safer.”

Nearman’s expulsion follows the surfacing the of video in January in which he appears to open a door for protesters during a Dec. 21, 2020, demonstration at the at the capitol against COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

“Rep. Mike Nearman intentionally allowed armed protestors, occupiers, to illegally enter the building during the peak of the pandemic,” Democratic Rep. Paul Holvey, who recommended removing Nearman, said on the floor of the House, according to USA Today. “He coordinated with his supporters and extremist groups and then opened a door to let them in.”

