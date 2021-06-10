https://saraacarter.com/over-80-of-small-businesses-concerned-about-inflation-under-biden/

In a June survey from Goldman Sachs, small businesses expressed their concerns about the economy under President Biden. Most of the 10,000 small businesses surveyed believe that Biden’s policies could either negatively impact them.

82% of business owners reported concern about inflation. Meanwhile, 83% saw increases in operation costs and subsequently 48% raised their prices.

A majority of small businesses approve of Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, but only 13% say that the proposed tax policies will have a positive impact on them.

