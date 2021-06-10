https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/petty-and-ruthless-biden-officially-retracts-trumps-discounts-on-insulin-and-epipen-but-hey-at-least-theres-no-mean-tweets/

We never want to hear about how compassionate and kind Biden is, ever again.

JUST IN: White House budget office approves Biden administration plan to retract insulin, epinephrine discounts – Fox Business — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2021

But at least there aren’t any more mean tweets.

Starting to feel like we say this more and more … 81 million people voted for this? REALLY? Maybe there is something to be said about making people take a basic Civics or IQ test before they vote in a presidential election because WTAF with this?

You’d think a guy who is married to a DOCTOR like Jill would know how harmful this is to Americans.

Gonna be great to see how the media spins this to somehow be Trump’s fault — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 10, 2021

It was somehow racist or xenophobic or sexist or something for Trump to make it easier for diabetics to purchase their insulin.

Yeah, that’s it.

Maybe he could not buy those 5 million COVID VACCINE for world and apply that money. — donna ahart (@dahart66) June 10, 2021

The same day this comes out the Biden admin announces ‘they’ are donating millions of Pfizer shots to other countries … while making insulin more expensive for Americans.

This is just sh*tty.

A reminder that allegedly 80 million of you freaks voted for this bigoted demented pedophile. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) June 10, 2021

Removing discounts for essential medicine for some while giving lottery rewards, weed or burgers to vaccinate people not at risk. It’s all about HeLtH. 👍 — Hodl Adu🔑🌋🇸🇻 (@hodl_adu) June 10, 2021

Why would Jill do this???? — Käijin̈ Säm̈ä ☕☕☕ (@wallybert) June 10, 2021

ISN’T SHE A DOCTOR?

Heh.

***

